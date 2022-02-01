Jessie Mae Corbin of Cordele went to her heavenly home Monday, January 31, 2022 at the age of 74. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with Rev. Royce Reeves conducting the service. A native of Cordele, Jessie Mae was the daughter of the late Arnie Lee Jones and Clara Wilson Jones. Jessie was a member of New Oak Grove Baptist Church and an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed using those skills to make gifts for others. Most important to her was her family and spending time with them. She is survived by two daughters, Regenie C. Smith and Kaseta Henton, both of Cordele and one son, Ricky Corbin of Winter Park, FL; a step-son, Royce Reeves, Sr. of Cordele; a brother, Willie Frank Wilson of Cordele; five sisters-in-law, Doris Payne, Lessie Crawford (Jack), Elois Henderson, Ethel Taylor (Harvey) and Annie Corbin; three brothers-in-law, Eddie James Corbin, Robert Corbin (Margaret) and Bobby Jean Corbin; five granddaughters, Jessica Corbin, Meketa Corbin, Alexis (Tyrone) Mitchell, Rickyta Corbin and Jestina Corbin; three great-grandchildren, Aziya Smith, Charles Doster, Jr. and Raeyana Green; and a special friend, Teresa Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Lee Corbin, Sr. and a son, Oscar L. Corbin, Jr. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com