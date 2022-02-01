Robert Curtis Tucker, 41 of Hawkinsville passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville. Born in Cordele, he was the son of Linda Tucker Bishop and the late Gary Tucker. Curtis was a Master Plumber for Green And Associates in Macon. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was happiest when working, whether it be his job or just tinkering on things around the house. He took great pride in seeing a job well done. His greatest pleasure in life came from time with his family. Nothing made him happier than cooking outside and telling stories with family and friends. Curtis is survived by his fianceé, Shannon Shirah of Hawkinsville; his children, William Curtis Tucker and Isabella Marie Tucker; his mother, Linda Tucker Bishop; a brother, Gary Scott Tucker of Cordele; and a sister, Sandy Marie Walls of Cordele. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with interment following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com