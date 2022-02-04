Herbert W. Hamilton, Jr. of Cordele passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was born December 6, 1944 to Herbert W. Hamilton, Sr. and LaVerne Lumpkin Hamilton of Arabi. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, June Dorough Hamilton; three sons and their wives, Herb and Christy Hamilton of Valdosta, John Paul ‘JP’ and Kelly Hamilton and Chad and Jennifer Hamilton, all of Cordele. His grandchildren are Sammye, Maggie Jo, Hannah, Hayden, Gaven, Emma Claire, Toby and Karsyn. He is also survived by his siblings, Ann Hamilton of Arabi, Zula Hamilton Teeple of Tyler, TX and Earl Hamilton and his wife, Doris of Cordele; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Morton of Macon. Herbert was a member of Penia Baptist Church. There will be no service but the family will receive friends Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penia Baptist Church, 3738 Old Penia Road, Cordele, GA 31015. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Rita Courson and Stacey McCard with Pruitt Health Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

Reply all Reply Forward