Louis Daniel Lewis,91, of Arabi passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will speak with friends following the service. He was born in Crisp County and was the son of the late William Faulton Lewis and Etta Stanford Lewis.He was also preceded in death by two sons, Allen Lewis and Malcolm Griffin Lewis and his wife, Debra, and several brothers and sisters. Dan worked as a Trade Foreman (RET) for Department of Natural Resources. He worked all the state repairing, building, or whatever was necessary, in all the state parks in Georgia. He was best known for his favorite hobby and business 'Dan's Bunnyland.' Back in his younger days he enjoyed coon hunting and deer hunting. He loved to play the harmonica and his first gift to all his grandchildren, great and great-great was a harmonica. He was a member of New Bethel Freewill Baptist Church in Worth County. Dan is survived by wife, Claire Lewis of Arabi; two sons, Johnny F. (Ann) Lewis of Cordele and Gordon 'Danny' Daniel (Penney) Lewis of Jesup; a daughter, Julie Serena Lewis of Hawkinsville; a daughter-in-law, Andrea Lewis of Flintstone; a sister, Lula Mae Bailey of Desota; three grandson, four granddaughters and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.