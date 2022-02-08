Wayne Gordon Baxter, 76, of Ashburn passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele.

Affectionately known as Mr. B, Wayne was born on March 28, 1945 to the late William Ellington and Annie Lola Lamb Baxter. He was a member of the Ashburn First United Methodist Church where he was the John L. Evans Sunday School class teacher. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved the Georgia Bulldogs. He graduated from Richmond Academy in Augusta and went on to Gordon Military College prior to earning a degree from West Georgia College. He earned his Education Specialist Degree from the University of Georgia. Wayne worked for the Turner County Board of Education as an administrator and coach for over 40 years. He was also awarded Turner County High School Teacher of the Year. After his retirement he became the Work Based Learning Coordinator for Coastal Plains RESA. Wayne won many awards through Work Based Learning throughout the state. After leaving Coastal Pains RESA he was a substitute teacher and bus driver for Crisp Academy where he started a Work Based Learning program. Mr. B was a fixture at local sporting events. He never missed a game.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Baxter of Ashburn; daughter, Annie (Brian Dowhower) Baxter of Atlanta; step-sons, Jason (Tia) Walker of Hawkinsville and Benjie (Kristin) Walker of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Bill Baxter of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Barry Byrd, Rayana Walker, Brodie Walker, Cole Walker, Evelynn Walker, Lincoln Walker, Tyler Rainey and Brittany Williams. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Britt Baxter, brother, Donald Baxter and grandson, Drake Walker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Ashburn First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM Friday, February 11, 2022 at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta. The family will greet friends Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Perry Funeral Chapel.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Crisp Academy.