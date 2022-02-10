Mrs. Nita Jo Gauthier, age 83 of Byromville, GA passed away, Monday, February 7, 2022 at her home.

Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, GA.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Vienna, GA with her son, Rev. Dr. James C. Gauthier officiating the service.

Burial will follow in Swearingen Cemetery, Byromville, GA.

The service will be live-streamed on Watson-Mathews Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mrs. Gauthier was born on June 24, 1938 in Prentice, Mississippi to the late Jesse George Harvey and Myrtle Spears Harvey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. Gauthier and five siblings. She was in the Hospitality Industry for over 20 years, working for Holiday Inn before her retirement. She was a faithful member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where her son the Rev. Dr. James C. Gauthier has been preaching for years.

Survivors include her three sons, Jesse C. Gauthier and his wife Sandra of Bainbridge, GA, James C. Gauthier and his wife Janice of Byromville, GA and John C. Gauthier and his wife Rhonda of Hampton, VA; 6 grandchildren, James C. Gauthier II (Karen), Jason C. Gauthier (Carrie), Mary Jo C. Beasley, Shaina M. Crews (Blake), Amber Lee (Destiny) and Joshua C. Gauthier (Oneita). 17 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild also survive.

Friends may sign the online guestbook and leave their condolences to the family at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.com

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 327, Vienna, GA.

Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, GA has been entrusted with arrangements for Mrs. Nita Jo Gauthier.