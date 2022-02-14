Susan Foster White of Cordele passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her residence at the age of 75. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Susan was born in Quitman to the late Elbert and Frances Maggie Lee Lumpkin Foster. She was a homemaker and an LPN (RET). A devout Christian, she was an active member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. She was loved so much by her brothers and sister because she became ‘Mama’ to them after their mother’s death. Susan had many hobbies, such as photography, crafts, making stained glass and horseback riding. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed anything to do with putting a seed or a plant in the ground. Planting a garden gave her the opportunity to grow food for herself and ‘Doodle Bug’ and to share that bounty with others. She was very proud of her Kumquat and Japanese Persimmon trees that yielded delicious fruit. Susan is survived by husband of 51 years, Julius O. ‘Doodle Bug’ White, Sr. of Cordele; a son, Julius O. White, Jr. of Wilsonville, AL; three brothers, James Elbert (Marilyn) Foster of Augusta, Ronnie (Patsy) Foster of Cordele and Ernie (Becky) Foster of Vienna; and a sister, Jackie (Ralph) Hayslip of Cordele. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Pruett Hospice, 708 East 16th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com