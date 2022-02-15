Miss Blakely Elizabeth Faulk, infant daughter of Perry & Kady Faulk, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home.

Graveside services will be held 5 PM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery, Irwin County, with Pastor Terry Barnard officiating.

Blakely was born on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Albany, Georgia, to Perry Wayne & Kady Elizabeth Lankford Faulk of Tifton, Georgia. In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents: Wayne & Marie Faulk of Cordele and Greg & Beth Lankford of Ocilla; great-grandparents: Elaine & Bill Kent of Ocilla and Lynda Fountain of Tallahassee, Florida; an aunt and uncle, Laura & Scott and cousin, Obie Johnson of Cordele. Numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family also survive. Blakely was preceded in death by a cousin, Marlee Johnson.

To sign the online registry, go to www.paulkfuneralhome.com.

Paulk Funeral Home, Fitzgerald, is in charge of arrangements.