A graveside service for James Earl Odom of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Ray (Tremont) Cemetery in Crisp County. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Rainey Family Funeral Services.James passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Coliseum Health Systems in Macon at the age of 65. He was born in Winter Haven, FL to the late James Junior Odom and Sarah Ray Odom-Dean. He was a construction electrician (RET) with Casey Industrial Electric and a member of the Baptist faith. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. James is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Diane Pate of Cordele; his fianceé, Sherwin Bolton of Cordele; a sister and her husband, Paula R. and Larry Jackson of Arabi; grandchildren, Tyler Pate of Jacksonville, FL, Coby Pate and Chase Pate, both of Arabi; a special nephew and his wife, Keith Craft, Jr. and Angela of Cordele and their son, Caleb Craft of Fort Stewart; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family may be contacted at the home of Keith and Angela Craft at 630 Old Hatley Road. They will also gather there on Friday afternoon at 2:00 prior to going to the viewing at Rainey Family funeral Services. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com