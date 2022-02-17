Louide P. Bryan

Cochran – Louise P. Bryan, age 78, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at Bleckley Memorial Hospital in Cochran. Graveside memorial services will be private.

Mrs. Louise was born in Dooly County and was the daughter of the late Jesse Blackmon and Mary Ellen Wiggins Purvis. She was retired from First State Bank and was Baptist.

Survivors include her sons, Roy, Jr. (Dena) Bryan of Fitzgerald, Ashley (Janice) Bryan of Cochran and Stacy (Shannon) Bryan of Cordele; her grandchildren, Ashton Bryan, Aiden Bryan, Jacob Bryan, Ashley “Bubba” Bryan, Jr., Marlee Bryan and Josh Bryan; her brother, Troy (Debbie) Purvis of Pendergrass several nieces and nephews.

The family also wants to thank the caring friends Louise had in Cordele and the staff that cared for her at Bleckley Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bleckley Memorial Hospital, 145 E Peacock St, Cochran, GA 31014, or to the charity of your choice.