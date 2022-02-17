Mary Thelma Lane, 85, of Cordele passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Crisp Regional Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Mary was born in Cordele, the daughter of the late Robert and Annie Mae Powell Woodard. Mary was employed for many years as the office manage at Southeast Frozen Foods. Until her declining health she was an active member of Heritage Church of God in Americus. Mary never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone she met and enjoyed a little chat with them if possible. She enjoyed traveling, especially the mountain areas and loved to fish. Mary is survived by three daughters, Carolyn (Michael) Parham of Vienna, Linda Morrison of Cordele and Diane Lowes of Cobb; nine grandchildren, Al Story, Tammera Sears, Pamela M. Blackwell, Michelle Wade, Dean Parham, Mickey Parham, Joy McElroy, Josh McElroy and Eric Gilbert; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marie McElroy and son, Kenneth Dewayne Lane; grandson, Lee Morrison and son-in-law, Robert Morrison. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com