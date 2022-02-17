South Georgia Tech Foundation receives $200,000 anonymous gift

The South Georgia Technical College Foundation announced today it is the recipient of a $200,000 contribution from an anonymous donor. This gift will change the lives of South Georgia Technical College academically deserving and financially disadvantaged students with scholarships designed to assist with college expenses not covered by financial aid.

“This generous donation is a transformative gift that will make a significant difference in the lives of many students,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “Education is a proven pathway to opportunities and success. We change lives at South Georgia Tech and this financial support will bridge the gap for students with socioeconomic challenges from rural, underserved communities.”

South Georgia Technical College is one of the best value and lowest cost two-year colleges in Georgia. It offers students the “complete college experience” with on-campus housing, outstanding academics, and nationally ranked intercollegiate athletics and student activities. There are over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs that can be completed in two years or less.

The college has a nearly 100% job placement rate for graduates and retains approximately 73 percent of its students. However, some students withdraw because of financial road blocks. “We are so appreciative of this gift,” said Su Ann Bird, South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. “Sometimes $100 or $150 may be the difference in students remaining in college, completing their program of study and entering the workforce in their chosen field. This donation gives hope to those students.”

South Georgia Technical College has been selected as the top community college in Georgia by Niche.com for the past three years. The college’s mission is to prepare individuals for success in the workforce by providing accessible, high-quality associate of applied science degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit and non-credit programs and services that support the needs of citizens, business, and industries within its service delivery area in Southwest Georgia and beyond.

“A donation of this magnitude will make a direct and lasting impact on the lives of students, communities and businesses and industries throughout the state,” explained Dr. Watford. “The individuals we educate and place in the workforce are vital. South Georgia Technical College trains nurses, medical assistants, EMT’s, fire fighters, law enforcement officials, aviation maintenance technicians, ag technology and diesel mechanics, truck drivers, cosmetologists, barbers, computer information specialists, air conditioning technicians, electricians, machinists, payroll clerks, early childhood care and education specialists, culinary artists, business administrators, marketing professionals, welders, and more. Our graduates are working to make life better for others. This donation helps facilitate our mission of workforce development.”