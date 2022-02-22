Katie Muzette Cason Odom, age 101, of Jacksonville, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022.

She was born on November 7, 1920, in Vienna and was the daughter of the late Henry Gordy Cason and Katie Lee Coppedge Cason. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Grace Cason and by her husbands Joseph Curtis Teagle, Worth A. Stage and P. D. Odom.

Muzette grew up in Vienna and moved to the West Palm Beach area in 1946 after World War II. She lived there for 70 years before moving in 2017 to an assisted living facility near her son’s home in Jacksonville, Florida, where she resided until her death.

She worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, Florida, for 25 years, retiring in 1985. After retirement she enjoyed gardening and traveling in her RV all over the U.S. to visit family and friends. She was an active member of Northwood United Methodist Church for over 65 years and served the church in many capacities. She was a joyful person with a strong faith in Jesus. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include a daughter, Betty Jo Teagle Mooney (Richard J.); a son, James Cason Teagle (Dianne); 2 stepdaughters, Betty Odom Berry and Diane Odom Simmons (Michael); a stepson, Paul Odom (Deneane); 10 grandchildren, Marion Mooney Sachse (Tim), Susan Mooney Kozan (Michael), R. Patrick Mooney (Denise), Scott Christopher Teagle, Bryan James Teagle (Dahianna), Dawn Kotliarevsky Walker (David), Karri Phillips McMahon (Chris), Tracey Odom Deyling (Jonathan), Rebecca Odom Greene (Jonathan), and Kevin Odom (Amie); 14 great grandchildren, Morgan Sachse Slack (Ryan), Erin Sachse, (George Smigiel), David Kozan, Dana Kozan, Madison Mooney, Bailey Jo Mooney, Hayley Teagle, Amber Teagle, Kayla Walker, David Walker, Madyson Edmonson, Emma Edmonson, Kaitlyn Deyling and McKenna Deyling; 1 great great grandchild, Margaret Slack.

Funeral services will be at 10 am on Saturday February 26, in Shiloh United Methodist Church with internment in Vienna City Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Akin will officiate.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home 6 – 8 pm Friday February 25.

Memorial gifts may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 557, Vienna, Georgia 31092.

