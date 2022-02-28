Alice June Jones, 83, of Ashburn passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Crisp Regional Nursing and Rehab in Cordele.

June was born in Cordele on July 28, 1938 to the late J. W. and Ada Smith Phillips. She was devoted to her job as an agent at Jenkins Insurance and retired from there after many great years of service. Of the baptist faith, June was a member of Dakota Baptist Church. She was famous for the many crocheted baby blankets she has made for family and friends over the years.

She is survived by her son, Danny (Christy) of Cordele and daughter Rhonda (Todd) Gavitt of Ashburn. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Krystyn Youngblood, Dan Jones, Jr., and Allan Black and great-grandchildren Kael Youngblood, Peyt Youngblood, Analyn Youngblood, and Dansby Belk.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Marion Jones

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11AM at Dakota Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28th, 2022 from 6-8PM at Perry Funeral Chapel.

Flowers are welcomed or friends can also make donations to Dakota Baptist Church.