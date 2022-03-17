Reba Martin Atkins of Cordele passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Fellowship Home of Cotton Hill in Cuthbert. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church with burial to follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 18, 2022 from 6:00 til 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Born in Dooly County, she was the daughter of the late Davis Martin and Myrtleen Williams Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy James ‘Bud’ Atkins and a daughter and her husband, Helen and Keith Nichols. Her deceased siblings were Raymond Martin, Hulett ‘Buck’ Martin, Leonard ‘Doc’ Martin, W.H. Martin and Nettie Rea McKinney. Reba was a dedicated homemaker, a wife, mother, grandmother and sister to all her family. They were the center of her life, coming second only to her Lord. She was devoted to her church, Bethlehem Freewill Baptist. A homebody at heart, she enjoyed the simple things in life, one being loving her chickens. Reba is survived by her children and their spouses, Davis, Sr. and Wynell Atkins, Clarence and Ellen Atkins, Bob and Sherry Atkins, Billy and Reba Atkins and Betty Ann and Tommy Stewart; a brother and his wife, Reuben and Margaret Martin; three sisters, Opal Curtis, Thelma Cromer and her husband, Jay and Velma Elzey; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com