A memorial service for Joann Wilkes Williams, 89, of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Cordele First United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Joann passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her residence. Born in Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late Dutch Wilkes and Julia Thelma Stevens Wilkes. She was a graduate of Cordele High School and continued her studies at Wesleyan College. Joann had been a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church for over 75 years where she had served on the Board of Trustees and was a long-time member and former president of the Wesley Sunday School Class. She was an avid Bridge player and a member and past president of the Thalian Club. A true southern lady, Joann enjoyed her needle work and was a talented artist. She not only collected but was always on the hunt for Indian artifacts. Joann was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband of 56 years, Billy Williams. She is survived by her children, a son and his wife, Dutch and Tyra Williams of Marietta and two daughters, Alicia Parker and her husband, James of Cordele and Julie Williams of Columbus; three grandchildren, Amy L. Williams of Atlanta, Capt. John M. Williams and his wife, Nicole Williams of Ellsworth AFB, SD and Blair Parker of Leesburg; a sister and her husband, Jane and John Gresham of Richmond, VA; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Beth Smith. The family would like to say a special thank you to Joann’s caregivers, Caroline Jones, Pam Bryan and Ernestine Johnson for all the love, devotion and care that they have given to Joann. Also a big thank you goes to Reflections Hospice and Alex Melcher. Flowers will be accepted but memorial donations to Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015, Cordele First United Methodist Church, 302 East 12th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015 or to the charity of your choice would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com