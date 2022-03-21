Anita Jones Rowland, 91, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial followed at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Richard Williams, Rev. Jimmy Black, and Rev. Mark Jones officiated the services. Ray Faircloth, pianist, played “How Great Thou Art” and “I’ll Fly Away” for the services. Pallbearers were Raymond Schruijer, Bubba Smith, Ellis Smith, Willem Smith, Russ Smith, Chip Williams, James Barry and Tony Faircloth.



Mrs. Rowland was born in Pitts, Georgia to the late Loyd Eugene Jones and the late Lena Mae Power Jones. She is preceded in death by her husband Ellis Autry Rowland and her son-in-law Marvin Smith. Mrs. Rowland was a member of the Ebenezer Homemakers Club and also a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She loved working in her yard and was especially known for her dogwoods, azaleas, roses, and daylilies.



She is survived by her children: Gail Rowland Smith, Mark Rowland, and Gina Rowland all of Cordele, Ga.; her grandchildren: Andrea Smith Schruijer and her husband Raymond of Valdosta, Ga. and Marvin “Bubba” Smith of Cordele; and her great-grandchildren: Ellis Smith, Emma Schruijer, Willem Schruijer, and Russ Smith.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Crisp Academy, 150 Crisp Academy Drive, Cordele, Ga., 31015 or Ebenezer Baptist Church, 118 Crisp Academy Drive, Cordele, Ga., 31015.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.