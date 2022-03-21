Geraldine H. Bullington passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Frank ‘Shorty’ Bullington, Sr. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, March 21, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Geraldine was born in Atlanta to the late Allie Gertrude Hancock. She, along with her husband, was a retired grocery store owner and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed time with her family, her church and her church family. She loved the beach and before her declining health enjoyed working in her flowers and yards. She was always happy to be outdoors and she and Shorty enjoyed fishing together. She was a member of the Cordele Garden Club and enjoyed showing her camellias. Geraldine was a talented artist and loved painting beautiful landscapes. Her biggest passion though was her family, especially all of those grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a great-great. Geraldine is survived by her children and their spouses, Faye and Mickey Wade of Cordele, Barbara Jean and Donnie Hull of Woodstock, Frank, Jr. and Sheila Bullington and Carol Ann and Stewart Whelchel , all of Cordele; grandchildren and their spouses, David and Brandi Wade, Rebecca Wade, Matthew and Monica Hull, Frank, III and Anna Bullington, Kevin and Kathy Hughes, Joann and Allen Saylor and Amanda and Will Thompson; and great-grandchildren and their spouses, Emily and Joshua Hulett, Haley and Jake Kelley, Jenson Wade, Mia Hughes, Samuel Hughes, Sasha Hughes, Colette Bullington, Hayes Bullington, Justin Saylor, Jason Saylor, Wesley Thompson and Bradley Thompson; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ava Jean Kelley. The family would like to say a special thank you to Pruett Hospice, and to her caregivers, Brenda Cantrell, Angie Harris, Karen Doster and Joy White for all the love, compassion and kindness that they have given to Geraldine in the past. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services.