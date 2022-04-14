Carolyn Faye Weeks, 66, of Cordele passed away on April 14, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will greet friends prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Carolyn was born in Sylvester to RT and Faye Beard Rouse. She was a very humble person who always looked for the best in her surroundings and in others. Her children and her grandchildren were her entire world and she lived a life devoted to them, her faith, and her God. Carolyn loved to dance and she had a love for nature, especially watching her bluebirds and hummingbirds. Carolyn was mother to Wendy Johnson of Cordele, sister to Jan Payne of San Antonio, TX, Annette Turner (Roy) of Cordele, Gary Rouse (Debbie) of Cordele, Beverly Worthy (Ronald) of Cordele, Karen Pruitt (Buddy) of Lake City, FL, Teresa Rouse (Michael Chandler) of Jefferson; grandmother to Aiden Weigle and Hannah Ryleigh Weigle; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Starla Ann Cunningham, and her sister, Geneva Prather. The family can be contacted at the residence of Roy and Annette Turner, 556 Old Hatley Road, Cordele. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com