Barbara J. Whittington, 70, passed way April 16, 2022 at Tift Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 4:00 p.m. until time of service. Barbara was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia to Annie Lizzie Adams Lowery and Jesse Reid Lowery. Barbara was known for her skills in the kitchen. She loved to cook, enjoyed baking, and everybody was eager to get some of her peanut brittle. Her world centered around her family. She loved her children and grandchildren and cherished getting to watch them grow up. Attending all of her grandkids athletic events kept her busy and brought her a great deal of joy and happiness. Barbara devoted herself to a long career of service through nursing. She was devoted not only to the profession, but to the other nurses she worked with as well. Barbara was wife to Jerry Whittington; mother to Joy Owens (Jeff) of Pitts, Jennifer Findley (Michael) of Arabi, Jeremy Whittington (Kadee) of Pontevedra, FL, and Jessica Cobb (Seth) of Cordele; grandmother to Jeffrey Owens (Anna), Dustin Owens, Jesse Harmon (Branden), Jordan Dickerson, Peyton Patrick, Michael Findley, Rayna Findley, Caroline Whittington, Milly Whittington, Shelbi Cobb, Sara Cobb, and Sawyer Cobb; and great-grandmother to Rylan Owens, Sebastian Owens, Clackston Owens, Anna Claire Harmon, and Caroline Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com