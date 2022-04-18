Herbert Harold Worley, 72, of Cordele passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Tift Regional Hospital after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20th in the Chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with Rev. Kelsey Brady officiating, Alex Clements providing music, and a eulogy by Jane Clary. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th at the funeral home. A native of Wilcox County, he was born in Americus on June 16, 1949 and was the son of the late Herbert and Ruby J. Worley. Harold was a retired farmer and a lifetime member of Oklahoma Baptist Church where he served as deacon chairman for many years. His favorite pastime was basketball and he never missed a Larry Bird game on television.

Harold is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Reid Worley; daughter, Gina Worley; son, Philip Worley; and one granddaughter, Ansleigh Worley. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mildred W. McBryant and LaRue Worley. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com