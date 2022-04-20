Ann W. Chancy, age 87, of 430 Pinecrest Drive, Vienna, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor in Cordele.

Born in Tishomingo, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Jolly Walls and Nellie Davis Walls. Ann truly loved helping people and dedicated her working years to being a caregiver. She was a member of Vienna First Baptist Church and the Vivian Bonner Sunday School Class. Ann enjoyed going to gospel sings, working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers. More than anything else, she loved being around her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Althen of Vienna, Sandra Cape (Ronnie) of Cordele and Kathy Harmon (Rooks) of Weston; her sons, William P. Chancy (Debra) of Unadilla, Edward Tracy Chancy of Vienna and Jim Chancy (Tammy) of Cordele; her grandchildren, Paige Cape Taunton (Russell), Leigh Cape Barrett (Scott), Cory Trae Chancy, Penny A. McKenzie, Holly A. Minick (Thad), Devan Chancy, Dylan Chancy (Beth), William Cody Chancy (Kasey) and Casey Chancy; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T. Chancy, her grandson, Tyler Harmon, 7 sisters and 5 brothers.

Funeral services were held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, April 19 in Vienna First Baptist Church. Rev. Brian Leverett and Rev. Larry Wilbanks officiated and interment was in Vienna City Cemetery.

Darlene Wehunt provided music for the service. Angie Ellis and Peggy Wade sang, “Scars in Heaven” and a recording of “Angels” was played.

Drayton Taunton, Trae Chancy, Cody Chancy, Devan Chancy, Dylan Chancy, Russ Taunton and Jacob Minick served as pallbearers.

The Vivian Bonner Sunday School Class served as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial gifts may be made to Vienna First Baptist Church, PO Box 351, Vienna, Georgia 31092.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor and Reflections Hospice for the loving and dedicated care given to their mother.

Friends may view the memorial, watch a video tribute to Ann and sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com The funeral service is available for viewing on the funeral home Facebook page.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.