SGTC to offer Nail Tech courses in Crisp County this summer

South Georgia Technical College is offering the Nail Technician Certificate program beginning summer term at the Crisp County Center in Cordele. Classes begin Wednesday, May 25th and will conclude July 28th. Master Cosmetologist, Hair Stylist/Nail Technician Eden Edge, owner of The Edge Control in Cordele, will be the adjunct instructor.

“South Georgia Technical College has been offering the Nail Technician Certificate as part of the Cosmetology program on the Americus campus, but this is the first time we will be offering this certificate program on the Crisp County Center,” said SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. “Enrollment will be limited this summer.”

Students wishing to apply for the Nail Technician Certificate program on the Crisp County Campus can apply today by signing up on the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu or by contacting Admissions Coordinator Katrice Taylor at ktaylor@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4051.

Nail Tech is a 19-semester hour certificate program but individuals can sign up for three classes or 10 hours this summer. Financial aid is available. The classes will be web enhanced which include both online and hands-on instruction and lab work.

The first three classes this summer will include: Introduction to Cosmetology Theory, Nail Care and Advance Techniques and Salon Management. Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The entire program can be completed in three semesters. The final three programs include Natural Nail Practicum and Advance Nail Practicum I and II.