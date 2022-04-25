Sara Stephens Murray of Cordele passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 93. Sara was born in Cordele, the daughter of the late John H. Stephens and Lucy Posey Stephens. She was a teacher (RET) for the Tift County School System and attended Antioch Baptist Church. For many years she and her husband of 66 years, the late Bill Murray were the owners and operators of Southern Christmas Tree Farm, a place that brought joy and happiness to so many children and families in the area. She had retired to being a full time MeMa to her family and to the many friends that were privileged to know her. Her smile and laughter could light up a room wherever she was. The Matriarch of her family, she was always involved in their everyday life, whether it be planning for the family beach trip or heading out to a ball game. She was MeMa to everyone, not just her grandchildren, but also to their friends. She was loved by all that knew her. Sara loved to cook and entertain and she made sure nobody ever left her house without eating even if they had just had a full meal before arriving at her home. She enjoyed collecting cook books and traveling. Sara loved to play cards with her buddies, and played bridge and rummy on a weekly basis. She enjoyed crocheting and other crafts and always had a blanket made for the newborns in the family. She had a servants heart for everyone and her greatest joy was her family which was worth any sacrifice she needed to make. Sara is survived by her daughter, Lynn M. Chavarria of Cordele; a granddaughter, Lacey Landon of Cordele, two grandsons, Manny Chavarria and A.J. Chavarria; a great-granddaughter Lucy Landon; and her loving and faithful companion, her furbaby Fritz. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joe Jackson and a sister, Ava Warren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Zion Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com