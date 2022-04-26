CORDELE – Dorothy Reynolds Walls, 94, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor. Visitation will be held at the chapel of Hughes and Wright Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2-3 pm with a memory of life service to follow immediately after visitation.

Dot, as everyone knew her, was born June 10, 1927 to William Fred Reynolds and Anna Wardlow Reynolds. She is preceded in death by her husband John Hiebert Walls and her four brothers: Dewey Reynolds, Emmett Reynolds, Billy Reynolds, and Marvin Reynolds. She was a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church.

Dot graduated from the University of Georgia and began her teaching career at East Crisp School at the age of 18.

During her life she worked at the Food Stamp Office in Cordele and the ASCS office in Cordele. She also volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Mobile. After retiring, she began traveling the world with her best friend, Betty Ward. She loved ballroom dancing and was an excellent Seamstress and loved working outside on her flowers and the landscape of her home.

She is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Ashley (Martha) Walls of Cordele, GA, and Ralph (Robin) Walls of Tallahassee, Florida; her grandchildren and spouses: Phillip (Stacy) Walls of Cordele, Kim (Kevin) Carlisle of New Harmony, Indiana, Selena (Mark) Erler of Atlanta, Georgia and Pamela (Walls) Garrison of Dade City, Florida; as well as eight great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Reflection Hospice and the staff at the Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 871, Cordele, GA 31010 or to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.