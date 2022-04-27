Mary Dollar Hartley, 70, of Cordele, passed away on April 18, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Arabi Baptist Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mary was born in Sylvester, Georgia to the late J.C. and Doris Powell Dollar. She was a part of the family at Crisp Academy where she had worked for the past 19 years as the head cook. Before that she worked at the First Baptist Church Child Development Center as a cook. When she was not cooking, she loved to color, play piano, and watch game shows and cooking shows on T.V. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her entire world and she was devoted to them. Mary was mother to Kimberly Studer of Cordele and Krista Blackie (William) of Pendergrass, GA; grandmother to Chastity Adams, Heather Cannon (Brett), Austin Conner (Summer), Montana Blackie, and Memphis Blackie; great-grandmother to Khai Corbitt, Kobryn Sanchez, Rylin Conner, Rosalie Contreras, Jaxson Cannon, Ella Conner, and Abel Cannon; sister to Carol Lewis (Larry) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and David Dollar (Pam) of Cordele; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Stanley Hartley, and her brothers Gerald and Jimmy Dollar. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com