Beverly Jo Hodges Whelchel, 88, rose up to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life

Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Cordele First United Methodist Church on 12th Avenue East. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Cordele First Baptist Church on Kelly Road.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., she was the daughter of E. H. and Laurabel Ivey Hodges. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George Whelchel, who was the love of her life. She was a graduate of Cordele High School and attended Brenau College and the University of Georgia. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.

Beverly was a long-time member of the Cordele First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School Class. Throughout the years, she served on multiple committees throughout her Sunday School, church, and community. She was an excellent businesswoman having operated Southeastern Roofing & Building Supply for over 20 years.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Stewart and Ann Whelchel, Steve and Tina Whelchel all of Cordele, and Laura and Chip Johnson of Lexington, S.C. A sister-in-law, Claire Jameson of Sumter, S.C. also survives.

Her grandchildren include Joann and Allen Saylor of Tifton, Ga., Amanda and Will Thompson of Leesburg, Ga., Stephanie and Woody Kautzman of Valdosta, Ga., Jeff and Caitlin Whelchel of Cordele, Dr. Grayson and Anna Sumner of Greenwood, S.C., and Ivey and Shane Brockmann of Blythewood, S.C. She had eight great-grandchildren Justin and Jason Saylor, Wesley and Bradley Thompson, Catie Lynn Kautzman, Jackson and Ella Cate Whelchel, and Wyatt Sumner.

Those wishing to honor Beverly and her family with a memorial may do so to the Cordele First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 871, Cordele, GA 31010, or to the Hatley Methodist Church, C/O Herbert Hughes, 972 South Williford Crossing Road, Cordele, GA.

The family would like to thank Reflections Hospice and Sheila Parker for their care and support during this time. They would also like to thank Beverly’s caregivers Donna Lewis, Willie Bell Lawson, and Cathy Youngblood for their love and care.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.