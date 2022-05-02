Leona ‘Lee’ Gertrude Conn, 82 of Bonaire passed away on April 26, 2022 in Warner Robins, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial to follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Lee was born in Warwick, Georgia to the late Charlie Reese Hayslip, Sr. and Lelia Mae Doggett Hayslip. She was an avid reader and seemed to always be working on a crossword puzzle. Gardening in her younger years, and going fishing brought her joy and kept her busy. To many, she was known for her love of children and the time she spent working at the Kiddie Korner Daycare. Above all else, she was known for her cooking; especially her ham and biscuits & gravy. Nobody ever went away from her table hungry and rarely did someone make it out of her house without being offered something to eat. Even the strongest willpower was broken by her desire to feed everyone and make sure they felt ‘loved’ through her food. Lee was mother to Scott Conn (Jane) of Bonaire; sister to Gary Hayslip (Dianne) of Cordele, Gail Tomberlin of Cordele, Ann Buchanan of Macon, and Nellie Williams of Jacksonville, FL; and grandmother to Madison Marie Conn of Bonaire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Cleo Conn and her son, Michael Conn. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com