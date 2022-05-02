Leymon Colin Wade, Jr., 55 of Cordele, passed away on April 23, 2022. Graveside funeral services was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Zion Hope Cemetery. The family received friends at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services before departing for the cemetery. Colin was born in Tifton, Georgia to the late Leymon Colin Wade, Sr. and Ila Kay Hartley Wade. In addition to his family, the things he loved most were fishing, camping, and gardening. Colin was father to Amy Poole and Cole Wade, both of Cordele; companion to Sonya Waddell of Cordele; brother to John Talmadge Wade of Oakwood and Ila Bullington of Cordele; grandfather to Christian Poole and Cameron Poole; and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com