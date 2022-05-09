Lee Harris Lucas, 70 of Cordele, entered his rest on May 5, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery, Cordele. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Brandon Lucas, 618 E. 24th Avenue. Lee was born in Vienna, Georgia to Walter Ray Lucas and Joyce Harris Lucas. Family was extremely important to Lee and he especially loved getting to spend time with his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He also had a huge soft spot in his heart for the four-legged members of his family. Among the many things that brought him happiness were playing the guitar, reading, and getting to coach Little League baseball and softball. Lee was a retired Radioman Petty Officer 1st Class (RM1) in the United States Navy. During his Naval career, Lee completed tours aboard the USS Vulcan, USS Saginaw, USNS Kilauea, and USS Garcia. After retiring from the Navy, Lee worked as a cameraman for WSST-TV in Cordele. Lee was husband to Deborah Walters Lucas, father to Brandon Lucas (Jo) and Erin Taylor (Jordan) both of Cordele, brother to Carol L. Davidson (Tommy) and Lisa L. Kader (Greg) both of Cordele, grandfather to Kaiden Davis, Mara Lucas, Roslynn Lucas, Lilly Lucas, and Emma Taylor, and friend to all he crossed paths with through the years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Elizabeth S. Lucas, step-brother, Drew Bennett of Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wounded Warrior Project or to the charity of your choice would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com