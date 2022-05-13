Quentin Douglas Martin, 53, of Cordele passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Musselwhite Cemetery in Crisp County. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday at Rainey Family Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Born in Cordele, Quentin was the son of the late Lamar and Gloria Martin. Quentin was a graduate of the Academy For The Blind and then attended South Georgia Tech where he pursued Photography. He loved the Lord and his church, First Street Church of Christ, and his ministry in life was to help others. He often worked at Hand of Hope as part of his ministry. Most of all Quentin loved his family and spending time with them. He is survived by a brother, Kelly Lamar Martin of Lexington KY; two sisters, Pam Wynn of Cordele and Penny Lucio of Naples, FL; two beloved nephews and a niece, Michael Martin, Justin Wynn and Heidi Davis. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

