Kenneth Burton Cook, Jr., age 79 of Cordele, formerly of Albany, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Cordele Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Ken was born in Americus, the son of Kenneth Burton Cook, Sr. and Ann Pittman Cook. He was an avid reader his entire life, and the perfect day for him included a trip to the library, a cup of coffee, and the chance to tell stories to friends and family. Ken was known to be a kind, smart, and funny man, with a quick sense of humor. In his later years, the part of his life he loved most to remember and recollect were the years he spent fishing and hunting in the deer woods with friends. Christmas was his favorite holiday, and he loved the time spent together with his family. It was well known that you could not give Ken a gift and expect him to wait and open it; as soon as it was in his hands, it was getting opened. A lifetime Atlanta Braves fan, Ken was overjoyed to see them finally win it all in his last year. He was also known to be an unpaid spokesperson and avid user of Gorilla Tape. More than anything else in Ken’s life, he cherished his family and his faith in God. He instilled that faith in his family and they were blessed to know the moment he was saved and how important that it was to him. Ken was married for 52 years to his wife, Rachael Jones Cook, who passed away two years ago. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Burton Cook, Sr.

Ken was son to his 101 year old mother, Ann Pittman Cook; father to Cary Cook (Julie) of Cordele, Rebecca DiGiuro (Thad) of Atlanta, and Ross Cook (Wendy) of Hahira; brother to Joe Cook (Diane) of Cordele; and grandfather to Ellie Cook, Hannah Cook, John Cook, David Cook, Sophia DiGiuro, Annie DiGiuro, Kylie Cook, Kolbie Cook, and Kate Cook. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library (115 East 11th Avenue Cordele, GA 31015) would please the family.

