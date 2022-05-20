Mary Angela “Ange” Ingram passed away at home on May 1, 2022 as a result of a brain tumor. She was born in Panama City, Florida to Helen and Clinton Ingram on October 24, 1955. Ange grew up a typical beach girl and graduated from Bay County High School. She then attended Agnes Scott College and Florida State University. In her early 20’s she was fortunate to travel around the world with her mother. She then moved to Washington D.C. to serve as an aide to U.S. Congressman Don Fuqua. After living several years in Tallahassee and Key West Florida Ange moved to Cordele and married local attorney Russell Wright. Ange loved sailing the Florida Coast and the Bahamas as well as traveling whenever there was an opportunity. She particularly enjoyed Spain, going there on a dozen or more trips, and spent months in her favorite City of Seville. She also adored a series of cats all of which lived long happy lives of being completely spoiled by her.

The family would like to thank Shelia Parker and all the staff at Reflections Hospice, Laurie Wright, Ana Lozano and Susan Barge for their care and devotion to Ange in her last days.

A joint memorial service will be held for Ange and her mother, Ms. Helen Ingram, at a later date in her home town of Panama City, Florida. In Ange’s memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Cordele Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 569, Cordele, Georgia. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com