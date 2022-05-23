memorial service for William Briley ‘Billy’ Ruis of Cordele will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Cordele First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Billy passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor in Cordele. He was born in Americus, the son of the late William Ben Ruis and Jean Smith Ruis. Roo Roo, as he was lovingly called by everyone, was a retired postal employee and a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. He was a life-long fan of baseball and as a boy growing up in Cordele, he played every time an opportunity came along. He began as a catcher but became a pitcher at age 13. Having only a modest fast ball, he relied on finesse. His knuckle ball was nearly impossible to catch, let alone hit. When he was 15 years old Billy pitched for the State-Champion Cordele Senior League All Star team. Throughout his adult life he was a huge supporter and worker in the Little League association, serving as president of the league for several years. He was instrumental in getting financial help in the games so that all children would be able to play the game.When his daughters came along he worked tirelessly with the girls softball league. He taught his daughter, Brandi, how to fast-pitch early on. He went on to be her pitching coach at Tiftarea Academy, where they led the Lady Panthers to two State Championships. Billy was a good man, always having a smile and a kind word for all those that he met. His greatest treasure though was his family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty Greene Ruis of Cordele; two daughters, Leann Ruis (Shane) Lee of Tifton and Brandi Ruis (Tom) Sawyer of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren, Alicia Lee, Shelby Lee and Will Sawyer; and a brother, Dr. Charles (Barbara) Ruis of Cordele. The family may be contacted at the residence of Charles and Barbara Ruis, 117 Loblolly Street, Cordele. Memorial donations to honor Will Sawyer, Billy’s grandson, to Organization For Rare Disorders, ATT: Department 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888, would please the family. You may also donate online at donate@rarediseases.org Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com