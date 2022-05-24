John S. Causey, age 83, of 6430 Highway 41 North, Vienna, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Macon, he was the son of the late George Morgan Causey and Zena Garner Causey. John retired as president of John S. Causey Distributorship, Inc. after 40 years. Also, he served over 27 years with the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department including 20 years as assistant chief. He was a member of Vienna First Baptist Church and the Vienna Lions Club. John’s passion was cooking. It began with the creation of a barbeque sauce he used as he traveled around the southeast competing with the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Cooking Team. He treasured the friendships and memories he made from those travels. Later in life, he founded Causey Foods, Inc. and was serving as co-owner of Good to Go.

He is survived by his wife, Lady Causey of Vienna; his daughter, Wynn Bakke (Pete) of Smyrna; his son, Michael Causey (Kameron) of Vienna; his sister, Jan Peavy of Pinehurst; his grandchildren, Brittany Bakke, age 15, McKinley Causey, age 14,

Addison Bakke, age 13 and Morgan Causey, age 12; his niece, Christy Moore of Elko; his nephew, Mark Peavy (Ashley) of Pinehurst; his great nieces, Kailee Kivett of Sandy Springs, Ali Moore of Elko, Abby Moore of Elko and Alaini Moore of Elko; his great nephew, Nate Peavy of Pinehurst.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, May 25 in Vienna City Cemetery with Rev. Brian Leverett and Rev. Larry Wilbanks officiating.

The family will greet friends at the cemetery after the service and may be contacted at the residence at other times.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, 130 North Third Street, Vienna, Georgia 31092 or the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Augusta, Georgia 30909.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com.



Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.