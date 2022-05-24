Johnnie Brown Jones of Nicholson passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Pruitt Health – Athens Heritage in Athens at the age of 86. Born in Surrency, she was the widow of the late B.D. Jones and the daughter of the late John and Lucille Taylor Brown. She was also preceded in death by two brothers Hillary L. Brown and Marshall ‘M.T.’ Brown. Johnnie was a a retired employee for the Tax Asssesors office in Crisp County and a long-time member of Midway Methodist Church. She enjoyed cross stitching and loved her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Midway Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Johnnie is survived by three nieces, Kathy Brown (Steve) Collins,Wanda Brown (Tim) Stratton, and Beth Brown Weigand, all of Nicholson. The family would appreciate memorial donations being made to Midway Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Rev. Ed Eschmann, 520 North Spring Creek Road, Cobb, GA 31735. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com