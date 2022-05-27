Crisp County School Systems Teachers of the year
Published 8:51 am Friday, May 27, 2022
Front row (l-r) Cynthia Richmond, Lisa West, Dora Lawson and Bevelyn Brown
Back row (l-r) Amber Herrington, Colony Bank, Lisa Goodin, Mark Ledford, Carla Googe, Christie Stewart, William Hurt ; Planters First Bank, Danielle Yawn, Darlene Whitehead, and Tracy Stewart, Ameris Bank. Not pictured Beverly Partain, South Georgia Banking Co.
