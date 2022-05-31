Tommy Lee Kelly, Sr. of Cordele passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Crisp Regional Nursing and Rehab at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Jeanette Collins Kelly. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Kelly, Jimmy Kelly and Bobby Kelly. A veteran of the United States Army, the Manager of Greene’s Propane (RET) and a member of the Peavy Methodist Church, Tommy loved the outdoors. Tending his vegetable garden and sharing the bounty with others made him very happy. His greatest happiness though, was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tommy is survived by his children, a daughter and her husband, Angie and Dion Baker of Cordele and a son and his wife, Tom and Jennifer Kelly of Chauncey; a sister, Barbara Mays of Vienna; and three grandchildren, Nash Baker, Levi Baker and Holly Kelly. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends for one hour before the service, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com