William Samuel Singletary, Sr., known to many as “Sam,” of Lawtey, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born on January 29, 1947, the son of William Oscar Singletary, Jr. and Mollie Lewis Singletary of Cordele, GA.

Born the son of South Georgia sharecroppers, he had varied professional experiences, but farming was always his passion. He was a self-employed construction subcontractor for most of his professional career. He was also employed by Hubbard Construction Company for a period prior to his retirement. In his retirement, he combined his entrepreneurial and farming roots in an enterprise serving many.

He is predeceased by his parents William and Mollie, and his son Sam, Jr., brothers Raymond and James Singletary, sisters Vonnie Lewis, Epsie Carpenter, and Edris Clifton. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Sandra Singletary of Lawtey, FL, son Doug Singletary (Charlotte) of Orange Park, FL, daughter Kim Christmas (Charles) of Americus, GA, daughter in law Angie Singletary (Panama City Beach, FL), grandchildren Caleb Singletary (Liz), Ashton Tatum (William), Justin and Jake Hood, and Logan, Ethan, and Reagan Singletary, four great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Perry (Charles) and Nina Starrett (Kenny) of Cordele, GA, and brother Herschel Singletary (Lori) of Eastland, TX.

Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele, GA is entrusted with graveside services that will be held in his honor at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Cordele, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home before leaving for the cemetery, beginning at 1:00 pm. Along with any flowers you may choose, the family requests that you please consider a donation to your local 4-H/FFA Chapter, “In memory of William Singletary, Sr.” An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com