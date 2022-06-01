The Reverend Eugene Albert Brown, aged 93, of John’s Creek, GA died May 20, 2022. A native of Duluth, GA, he was called to spread the Word of God at 15 and served in both the Southern Baptist and United Methodist churches for 75 years, delivering his final sermon in Dawsonville, GA, at 90. An enthusiastic pilot, Brown taught flight instruction for four decades and was honored to serve in the Civil Air Patrol, a role he valued greatly and considered service to his country. He was a lifelong member of the Duluth Masonic Lodge, which he joined at age 21. During his career, he performed many roles – in addition to preaching, he served as chaplain at Churchill Downs in Lexington, KY, as chaplain and pre-trial release officer for the Atlanta Penitentiary, and maintained a successful practice as a realtor. Eugene Brown is survived by four children—his son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Debra Brown, of Dacula; daughter Vicky Brown, of Atlanta; son Timothy Brown, of Athens; and daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Jeff Payne of Hawkinsville, to whom the family is grateful for taking care of our father during the last years of his life. His seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren will miss their beloved Papa, as will his many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife, Sarah Howell Brown, of Pitts. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, May 24 at Bill Head Funeral Home in Duluth, Georgia, 3088 Duluth Hwy, Duluth 30096. Visitation was at 10:00 AM and the service will be held at 12:00 noon. The Reverend Brown will be interred with his parents and grandparents in the Webb family cemetery at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 4540 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta 30005.