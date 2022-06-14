Rev. Jimmy Black conducted the graveside service for Connelle Tucker at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele. A pre-recorded version of ‘Amazing Grace’ was played at this time. The family received friends prior to the service Tuesday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Mrs. Tucker, 90, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Baptist Village in Waycross. She was born in Eastman, GA and was the daughter of the late William Lee Walker and Mattie Mae Cook Walker. She was the widow of the late Don Tucker. Connelle was a homemaker and a member of Cordele First Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Cauley of Waycross; grandson, Clif Cauley of Athens and granddaughter Jena Cauley of Jacksonville, FL. Rainey Family Funeral Services handled these arrangements. An on-line register is available for family and friends at www.raineyfuneral.com . In lieu flowers, please donate to Hospice Satilla at 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Hospice Satilla also accepts donations through their website at www.hospicesatilla.com .