Donnie B. Paramore of Pitts passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at her residence at the age of 70. She was born in Cordele to the late Eldridge M. Bowen and Annie Lora Ausburn Bowen. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Lora Bowen. Donnie was a retired seamstress and a member of the Baptist Faith. She had a sweet spirit and a smile for everyone that she came in contact with. She loved quilting and enjoyed working in her yard and flowers. She also enjoyed helping her husband work in the garden with the vegetables. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and family and the time she spent with them. Donnie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Johnny Paramore of Pitts; two children, a son and his wife, Stan and Rita Paramore of Pitts and a daughter and her husband, Hope and Jeff Vasko of Charleston, SC; her brother, Rev. Eldridge Bowen and his wife, JoAnne of Cordele, seven grandchildren, Chad Paramore, John-Thomas Paramore, Sierra Vasko, Zach Vasko, Rachel Vasko, Kaitlyn Calhoun and Chase Calhoun; and three great-grandchildren, Weston Brown, Luke Brown and Mallory Holt. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Christian Hill Cemetery in Rochelle. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services.