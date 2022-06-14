Walter T. ‘Tim’ Perry of Cordele went to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the age of 59. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church, with burial following in Cedar Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Tim was born in Cordele, the son of the late N.C. Perry and Christine Atkinson Perry. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Tap Perry and Stevie Perry and a brother-in-law, Jack Calhoun. He was employed with Crisp Regional Hospital in the Maintenance Department. Tim loved his Lord and his church family at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. He had a beautiful voice and used that talent to sing praises for the Lord. He was a people person and always had a smile and a word for all he met and would always help with any need that he could for others.. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed time with friends, hunting, fishing and hog hunting. He loved to ride horses and enjoyed the time he spent training and working with his dogs. He was a member of the Hunting and Fishing Federation. Tim’s biggest passion though was his one and only granddaughter, Chelsea Christine Hampton. Tim is survived by his wife, Patricia Appleby Perry of Cordele; daughter, Sheree Perry Williams of Ray City; three step daughters, Shannon Wise of Fitzgerald, Shelley Mitchell of Rochelle and Stephanie Chambliss of Ohio; a brother and his wife, Charles and Mary Perry of Cordele; a sister, Shirley Calhoun of Cordele; two sisters-in law, Emily Perry and Brenda Perry; and his granddaughter, Chelsea. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com