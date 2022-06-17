4-H Dog Show attracts more entries

Staff Report

Despite the searing heat, eleven young dog owners took part in the 4H Dog Show at the Community Clubhouse, part of the 73rd Annual Watermelon Festival.

That was in sharp contrast to the two contestants that competed in last year’s pandemic affected show.

Each entrant put their pets through various competitions including best trick, obedience, egg and pooch race, weiner bob and best costume.

Judge Nikki Breedlove chose Braelynn Mann, 5, and her dog “Sophy,” also 5, as “Best in Show.”

Other contestants included Amelia Wilkerson and “Bobo, Avery Rucker and “River,”; Hudson Booth and “Lucy”; Josie Griffin and “Piper”; Amanda Smith and “Shivers”; Kenzi Davis and “Scooby”; Oren Moore and “Poppi”; Leila Hall and “Jax”;Jana Grace Dunn and “Lulu”; and Harper Mathis and “Buddy.”