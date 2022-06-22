JoAnn McGlamry Irvine, 69 of Jacksonville, FL passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at HCA Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Irvine. Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Floyd McGlamry and Annie Layfield McGlamry. JoAnn was a retired hair dresser and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers and was an avid bird watcher and a dog lover. Most of all she loved and enjoyed time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.JoAnn is survived by her children,a daughter, Teresa Gibbs Stout of Jacksonville, FL and a son and his wife, Everett, Jr. ‘PNut’ and Beth Moore of Jacksonville, FL; three brothers, Kenneth (Betty) McGlamry and Dwain McGlamry, all of Pitts and Tommy(Mary Lou Carlton) McGlamry of Perry; two sisters, Donna (Leon) Arant, and Annie Ruth (Ron O’Neal) McGlamry, all of Pitts; two granddaughters, Marina Stout and Grace Williams; five grandsons, Sebastian Stout, Moses Williams, Everett Moore, III, Gage Moore and Noah Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 9:00 at the funeral home. The family may be contacted at the residence of Donna and Leon Arant, 1548 McBryant Road, Pitts, GA 31072. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com