Mary Alice Roney, age 87, of 787 Steele Road, Vienna, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late Gibson Lewis Butler and Jewel Forehand Butler. To know this lady was to love her. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her happiest moments were when her loud and rambunctious family would gather together. She always commented on how blessed she was to have lived to not only see her four children grow up, but also her eleven grandchildren and the birth of her eleven great grandchildren. Her love for her family was only preceded by her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was definitely the prayer warrior of the family and will be sorely missed by all who loved her. She was faithful member of Midway Independent Methodist Church and had taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also a former member of the Lilly Woman’s Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Roberts (Bill) of Clarks Hill, SC; her sons, Gene Roney (Mary Julia) of Vienna, Steve Roney (Phyllis) of Vienna and Arthur Roney (Beth) of Lilly; her grandchildren, Daniel Roberts, Roger Roney, Chris Roney (Ria), Nissa Wehunt (Andrew), David Roney (Chelsea), Kimberly Lake (Brandon), Adam Roney, Ben Roney, Sophie Roney, Kyle Roberts (Lena) and Gage Roney; her great grandchildren, Luke Roney, Allison Roney, Nolan Lake, Cheyenne Lake, Samantha Roney, Aiden Wehunt, Ari Roberts, Abigail Wehunt, Greta Roberts andEllison Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Eugene Roney and her great grandchild, Alyssa Wehunt.

Funeral services will be held at at 11 AM Saturday, July 16 in Midway Independent Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Graylen Hall will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to Midway Independent Methodist Church, c/o Steve Roney, 792 Steele Road, Vienna, Georgia 31092 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, Illinois 60673-1263.

