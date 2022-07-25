Danny Ray Poole of Cordele passed from here to the arms of Jesus at his heavenly home Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 69. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Crisp County. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Danny was born in Cordele to the late Thomas Jackson Poole and Laddie Tucker Poole. A retired truck driver, he was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church and taught the Adult Sunday School Class. Danny was a people person with a word and a smile for all that he came in contact with. He loved his Lord above all else and he wanted to be sure that everyone else knew Him too. He was a talented musician and could play any stringed instrument that you put in front of him and he used that talent to worship and glorify God. He also enjoyed fishing and being young at heart, he loved watching cartoons. Danny is survived by wife of 9 years, Susie Poole of Cordele; three children and their spouses, Tracey (Russell) Swain of Rochelle, TJ (Diddi) Poole of St. Marys and Ashley (Jesse) Atwood of South Bend, IN; a brother, Mike (Shirley) Poole of Cordele; two sisters, Charlene Poole of Cordele and Robbie (Wayne) Rohrbaugh of Montezuma; a very special cousin, David (Elaine) Eggleton of Burnsville, NC; an aunt, Freada Poole of Plant City, FL; five granddaughters, Reagan Wortham, Lexi Poole, Chelsey Hayes, McKenzie Swain and Dakota McClelland; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Wortham. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Parks and a sister, Mattie Ann Walls. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com