Robert Allen Maddox died peacefully in his home on July 24th, 2022. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A private service will be held later.

Allen was a native of Cordele and was a member of the Crisp County High School class of 1964. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Georgia Southwestern college with a degree in business.

Allen worked with a certified public accounting firm in Ocala, Florida prior to returning to Cordele. He worked at Perlis Realty for 12 years, Charles Rumsey Accounting, Worley Realty, and was the Broker/Owner of Capital Realty up until his retirement.

He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Cordele for many years and he served as Secretary for six years. He was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents Len Broughton Maddox and Alice Rossman Maddox and his wife Vivian Waldrip Maddox. He is survived by his daughter Allison Maddox and husband Jeff White of Mableton GA, his sister Jane Maddox Thompson of Vienna, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, Allen preferred a donation to the Georgia Sherriff’s Youth Home (https:// georgiasheriffsyouthfoundation .org/tribute/).

