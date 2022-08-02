Connie Holt Hutto of Arabi passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 68. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Connie was born in Americus to the late Ralph Holt and Ruby Dell Little Holt. She was also preceded in death by her special grandmother, Georgia Belle Little, step-mother, Josephine Holt; father and mother-in-law, Tommy and Janie Hutto and brothers-in-law, Carlos Hutto and Danny Hutto. Connie loved her family and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had retired and settled in to being a homemaker after working for 25 years as a cashier at Jiffy Jacks and retired after 17 years at Fraser’s Automotive. She was an avid car racing fan and in her younger years had enjoyed horseback riding. Her biggest passion in life though was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Connie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Durwood Hutto of Arabi; two children and their spouses, Michelle and Michael Fraser of Cordele and Michael and Danielle Huto of Arabi; a brother and his wife, Kenny and Rhonda Holt of Cordele; five grandchildren, Taylor (Logan) Godwin of Cordele, Joshua (Brianna) Hutto of Moultrie, Stephanie Fraser of Cordele, Brailey Hall of Macon and Kierstin McDonald of Arabi; four great-grandchildren, Ryerson Hutto, Corbin Crosby and twins Michael and Dallas Godwin; sisters-in-law, Cindy, Orene, Janice, Joyce, Tommie Jean and Marie. Connie is also survived by a special aunt and uncle, Gail and Junior Purvis of Cordele, seven nieces, eight nephews, eleven great-nieces and ten great-nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com