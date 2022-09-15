Mrs. Thera Kelley Head, age 96, of Oglethorpe, Georgia passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Oaks Nursing and Personal Care Home, Marshallville, Georgia.

Funeral service will be held at Oglethorpe Baptist Church on September 26, 2022 at 10:30 am.

Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Andersonville National Cemetery at 12:00 noon.

Thera was born in Ideal, Georgia on July 11, 1926 to the late William David Kelley and Lena Gresham Kelley, Thera was preceded in death by her husband, Allen J. Head Jr., Daughter, Cheryl Blizzard, and Grandson, Courson Saunds.

Thera grew up in Macon County, Georgia. She and Allen raised their family in Cordele, Georgia, moved to St. Simons Island in 1974, and returned home to Macon County after retiring.

Thera was a faithful member of Oglethorpe Baptist Church where she served in the Women’s Missionary Union for many years. Thera was a longtime member of the Oglethorpe Garden Club. Thera loved playing cards with friends and family as well as working with puzzles. Her love, laughter and good cooking will be missed by all.

Thera is survived by 4 children, Jack Head and Carol, of Dunwoody, Georgia, Mike Head and Sandra, of Macon, Georgia, Steve Head and Vicky, of Seneca, South Carolina, and Jan Saunds and Danny of Darien, Georgia; a son-in-law, Danny Blizzard of Montezuma, Georgia; 10 grandchildren and 23 great children also survive.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions can be made to Oglethorpe Baptist Church, P.O. Box 267, Oglethorpe, Georgia, 31068 or Courson A. Saunds Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 2273 Darien, Georgia 31305.

